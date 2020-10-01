$3.6M in eviction prevention funds to be distributed across Pima County

The Community Investment Corporation will be helping Pima County distribute $3.6 million in CARES Act eviction prevention funds to pay outstanding sums as well as prepay though November as needed.

Through an online portal, this Pima Eviction Prevention money can be solicited by local landlords and property owners on behalf of tenants who have been financially affected by COVID-19. This differs from tenants needing to be the ones to apply and allows landlords and property owners, as well as tenants, to initiate the application process.

This partnership will help the county “solve capacity issues that confronted us as we faced an unprecedented demand for assistance,” said Manira Cervantes, manager of the county’s Community Action Agency.

The process begins with an online prequalification form that tenants can complete, or landlords can complete on behalf of tenants, to ensure eligibility.

Once that’s completed and qualification is confirmed, a representative from a service agency will follow up to complete the process by collecting required forms and documentation.

In order to access these funds, landlords or property owners must have issued an eviction notice, either a 5-day or 30-day, have filed with the court system or stated an intent to evict as soon as the state or national eviction moratoriums lift.