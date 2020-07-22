3 Pima County Assessor candidates face off in Democratic primary

“I'm the one who wants to take the assessor's office and make it a resource,” she said. “I am not interested in the status quo. I know that what we're doing in the assessor's office is important. Properties need to be located, listed and valued. But I also know that this office can be so much more than that. And I think that we owe it to the taxpayers, to be so much more than that.”

Brian Johnson

Johnson, 65, has worked in the county assessor’s office for nine years as an appraiser and senior appraiser and in Pima County Administration’s Finance and Risk Management Department in the Property Assessment Litigation Unit.

He has 14 years of experience in county governments, but first began his career in hospitality before going into real estate.

Johnson ran for assessor in 2016 and lost the Democratic primary to then-incumbent Staples, gaining 37% of the vote.

He is a certified appraiser by the Department of Revenue and a member of the International Association of Assessing Officers.

Johnson understands the process of working with the treasurer, recorder and county government because of experience that the other candidates don’t have, he says.