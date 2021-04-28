3 Tucson schools rank among top 50 public high schools in the country

In compiling the list, U.S. News ranked approximately 17,860 public high schools after reviewing nearly 24,000 in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“It’s exciting to have our students and staff recognized for their hard work by UHS being ranked among the best high schools in the nation,” University High Principal Joel Bacalia said.

The Best High Schools list also ranks schools by state, with UHS taking the No. 2 spot for Arizona, Basis Oro Valley coming in third and Basis Tucson North ranking seventh in the state.

In addition to the top-ranking schools, other Tucson-area campuses that were recognized on the list of the top 50 in Arizona include:

Sonoran Science Academy Tucson: No. 14 in Arizona and No. 819 in the U.S.

Catalina Foothills High School: No. 19 in Arizona and No. 1,287 in the U.S.

Tanque Verde High School: No. 22 in Arizona and No. 1,678 in the U.S.

Empire High School: No. 23 in Arizona and No. 1,682 in the U.S.

Vail Academy and High School: No. 40 in Arizona and No. 2,563 in the U.S.

Academy of Tucson High School: No. 48 in Arizona and No. 2,975 in the U.S.