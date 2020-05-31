8 arrested in second night of protests in Tucson, dozens help clean up

Eight people were arrested Saturday night during the second night of protests in Tucson, including one person accused of aggravated assault after police say he threw rocks at an officer, officials said Sunday.

About 400 protesters gathered Saturday night, and at times some of them confronted about 200 officers, throwing rocks and bottles. A firefighter on Saturday also was struck in the face by a rock.

Protests around downtown started Friday night, and Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said the department was braced for another one Sunday night, despite a statewide curfew Gov. Doug Ducey issued in the afternoon.

Protests sprang up in Tucson and in dozens of cities across the country after the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died during an arrest last week in Minneapolis.

On Saturday night, several hundred protesters marched from downtown Tucson, up North Fourth Avenue and to the University of Arizona. The first few hours of the protest were relatively calm, compared with the vandalism and confrontations with police a night earlier.