8 arrested in second night of protests in Tucson, dozens help clean up

Eight people were arrested Saturday night during the second night of protests in Tucson, including one person accused of aggravated assault after police say he threw rocks at an officer, officials said Sunday.
About 400 protesters gathered Saturday night, and at times some of them confronted about 200 officers, throwing rocks and bottles. A firefighter on Saturday also was struck in the face by a rock.
Protests around downtown started Friday night, and Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said the department was braced for another one Sunday night, despite a statewide curfew Gov. Doug Ducey issued in the afternoon.
Protests sprang up in Tucson and in dozens of cities across the country after the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died during an arrest last week in Minneapolis.
On Saturday night, several hundred protesters marched from downtown Tucson, up North Fourth Avenue and to the University of Arizona. The first few hours of the protest were relatively calm, compared with the vandalism and confrontations with police a night earlier.
They held a silent sit-in in the street at the intersection of East 14th Street and South Sixth Avenue and then marched to the UA campus to listen to several speakers discuss the death of Floyd and their personal experiences with racism.
However, not long after 11 p.m. Saturday, the situation became more tense and chaotic.
After the rally at the UA, some marchers tried to go back downtown. Dozens of police officers formed lines to block them near the train tracks at South Sixth and East Toole avenues. While some protesters splintered off from the main group and others dispersed, confrontations also broke out between protesters and police officers.
By Sunday morning, few signs remained of the property damage in downtown. A small amount of broken glass littered the pavement near the AC Marriott on Broadway.
Numerous businesses in downtown Tucson had tacked plywood to their storefronts.
Some posted signs saying they were locally owned, a strategy used across the country in the hopes that unruly protesters would spare local businesses. The words “Black Lives Matter” was painted on plywood on the front of a store on South Sixth Avenue.
In the spirit of the Ben’s Bells Project, the local non-profit that awards kind acts, volunteers were busy painting “Be Kind” on the plywood on Sunday morning.
“It’s just the community coming together to show solidarity and to spread the message of kindness, compassion and love because our community is really hurting right now,” said Audrey de La Rosa.
After hearing about the property damage, she went downtown with a broom and trash bags. She saw many employees of businesses already at work cleaning and putting up the plywood.
Mayor Regina Romero, City Councilwoman Lane Santa Cruz, and more than 75 volunteers helped clean up downtown and Fourth Avenue on Sunday morning, according to Romero.
Volunteers swept up broken glass, painted over graffiti and picked up trash. Volunteers came from numerous organizations, including the Tucson Police Department, Sundt Construction, Concord General Contracting, Tofel Dent Construction, SALC, Rio Nuevo, Tucson Metro Chamber, Tucson Roadrunners, HSL, Swaim Associates Architects and GHLN Architects and Engineers.
