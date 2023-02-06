A 19-year-old man was killed and three teens were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning at a house party on Tucson's southeast side, police said.

The shooting occurred about 3:15 a.m. at a house in the 4000 block of East Agate Knoll Drive, near East Valencia Road and South Alvernon Way, police said in a news release.

It happened about 45 minutes after neighbors had started calling 911 about a loud party at the house.

Eduardo Salazar was found shot dead in the house.

Three 16-year-old boys were hospitalized. One teen was in critical condition and the other two were in stable condition, police said Monday.

The shooting is still under investigation, but police said Monday that it occurred during a fight inside the house.

Several people fled before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.