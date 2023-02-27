A 20-year-old man who refused to be taken to the hospital after a crash died two days later, Tucson police say.

Alexander Salazar-Acevedo, 20, was a passenger in a silver 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 that was in a crash about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at South Park Avenue and East Benson Highway. Police said in a news release.

Tucson Fire evaluated everyone at the crash and none of the injuries appeared serious. Salazar-Acevedo declined to be taken to the hospital, saying he's go later with family, the release said.

Two days later police were notified that Salazar-Acevedo died. On Friday, an autopsy showed his death was related to crash injuries, police said.

In the crash, the Mercedes as headed north on Park Avenue when police say it collided with a southbound 2019 Ford F-350 turning left onto Benson Highway.

The driver of the truck was cited at the crash scene, police said.