A passenger in a car died after a wreck last week on Tucson's west side. Police said.

The crash involving a blue 2007 Chevrolet Silverado and a black 2013 Hyundai Sonata happened just before 6:45 p.m. March 3, at North Grande Avenue and West St. Marys Road.

The Silverado was traveling east on St. Marys and collided with the Sonata as the driver turned left, police said.

The driver of the Sonata and the passenger, Mary Nuñez Ramirez, 94, were taken to Banner University Medical Center with injuries initially described as non-life-threatening. However, Ramirez died on March 5, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is the eighth fatal wreck Tucson police have investigated this year. At this time last year, TPD had investigated seven fatal car crashes.