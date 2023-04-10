A woman wrapped in a blanket was struck and killed early Saturday when Tucson police she she got up from lying in the street and stepped in front of a pickup truck.

The incident happened about 2:00 a.m. in the 4500 block of East Pima Street, near North Swan Road, police said in a news release.

The unidentified woman was seen lying on Pima while wrapped in a blanket, when she witnesses told police she got up and stepped in front of a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck, the release said.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman's name was withheld pending family notification, police said.

The driver, a 34-year-old woman, was found to be impaired, the news release said.

The circumstances of the crash will be presented to the Pima County Attorney's Office for possible charges, the release said.