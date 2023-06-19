The body of an Airman stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base was found Saturday at Roosevelt Lake after he was reported missing earlier last week, officials say.

The body of Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, 33, a medical logistics Airman with the 48th Rescue Squadron, was found on June 17 following a multi-day search and rescue operation led by the Gila County Sheriff's Office, a news release Monday said.

Col. Scott Mills, the commander of the 355th Wing, described Wade as a model Airman and a consummate professional during his time with the squadron.

Wade was reported missing about 2 p.m. June 14, while conducting training for jump operations at the lake, about 130 miles north of Tucson. It prompted a multi-agency search and rescue effort.

The circumstances surrounding Wade's death continue to be investigated.

Wade was from Shortsville, New York. He began his active-duty service in 2008 and arrived at the Tucson base in April 2020, officials said.

He earned several awards and decorations, including the Air and Space Commendation Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award, National Defense Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and U.S. Air Force Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon.