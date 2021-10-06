Amid EMT shortage, training program looks to strengthen Tucson workforce

American Medical Response is hiring a new class of emergency medical technicians for on-the-job training in Tucson, amid a national shortage of EMTs.

The Earn While You Learn program is designed to ease the transition for those wanting to become emergency medical service professionals, said an AMR news release. Those in the program are hired as employees and compensated while attending AMR’s EMT-Basic certification course. Once participants complete the program and get their state certification, they are promoted to EMT-B, with a pay increase.

“We are incredibly proud to bring our award-winning Earn While You Learn program to Arizona,” said Jackie Evans, Regional Director for AMR in a news release. “We recognize the challenges that schooling can present to those who also need to work to support themselves and their family. This program offers a way for those with no experience in EMS to become full-time EMTs while still receiving a paycheck.”

To qualify for the program, applicants must be 18 years old or older, have a high school diploma or GED, have all required immunizations and pass background checks and a basic aptitude test.

If interested, candidates can apply at amr.net/careers before Oct. 15. Classes begin on Nov. 8.