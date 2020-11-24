Amphi Foundation delivers extra-large thank yous to school employees

She said the special lunch gave faculty members a welcome chance to eat together and socialize — outdoors and properly distanced, of course — at a time when coronavirus concerns have forced the cancellation of staff meetings and all other large, in-person gatherings.

The timing couldn’t have been better, Arffa said.

“It’s the week of Thanksgiving, when we reflect on the good things in our lives, even in a less than ideal situation,” she said.

The Amphi Foundation was founded in 1983 to help students and teachers with school supplies, classroom equipment, grants for training and extracurricular activities and other financial assistance aimed at improving educational opportunities in the district.

The pizza thing was sort of a last-minute decision, Noreng said.

Arffa, who also serves on the foundation board, said the idea was inspired by a recent Zoom meeting with Amphitheater Superintendent Todd Jaeger, who got emotional when he told the foundation how grateful he was for the way district employees have risen to the challenges posed by the past nine months.

After hearing that, foundation members decided they had to do something right away to say thank you to each and every one of the district’s 1,955 employees.