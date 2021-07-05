Annual school supply drive launches for Tucson teachers

Tucson Values Teachers is holding its annual supply drive to give local educators gift cards for school supplies.

Tucson Supplies Teachers will open July 12 for pre-K-12 teachers in Southern Arizona to sign up for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Jonathan’s Educational Resources, a locally owned business.

Weekly drawings will happen from July 12 through Sept. 30, with results posted on Tucson Values Teachers’ social media pages.

“Part of the Tucson Values Teachers’ vision is a prosperous community. To achieve that, we need to actively support our teachers and our local businesses,” said the nonprofit’s CEO, Andy Heinemann. “Tucson Values Teachers is excited to work exclusively with Jonathan’s Educational Resources for the 2021 Tucson Supplies Teachers. We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate Tucson than to fill classrooms with supplies from a local business — supplies that teachers need for the success of their students.”

Tucson Supplies Teachers is the largest school supply drive in the region and the only regional supply drive that directly invests in teachers and allows educators to shop for their specific needs, a news release said. Tucson Supplies Teachers has delivered more than $1.1 million in school supplies since its inception in 2009.