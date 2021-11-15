Arizona attorney general wants Legislature called into session to outlaw vaccine mandates

But a special session before the Legislature is set to reconvene in January could prove elusive. Rounding up lawmakers during the holiday season has often proven difficult. Also, the resignation of Rep. Becky Nutt, R-Pearce, has left the House GOP leadership short of the 31 votes it needs to approve anything.

There's also the fact that Ducey previously indicated he will call lawmakers back to the Capitol early only if the votes are already lined up for whatever is on the agenda.

"I'm pretty sure the governor will not call a special session unless he's confident we have 16 (Senate votes) and 31 (House votes), regardless of what the topic might be,'' said Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott.

Not everyone believes Ducey should wait that long. "The people of this state deserve a chance to address this issue,'' Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, told Capitol Media Services.

"Put it on the (voting) board and let the chips fall where they may,'' said Ugenti-Rita, who is running for secretary of state. "At least people will see we tried rather than bury our head in the sand.''

What also remains in doubt are claims that the governor, who gave himself emergency powers in March 2020, actually has the power to preempt local decisions on masks and vaccines.