Arizona Bar investigating regents' ethics complaint against Brnovich

The 22-page complaint — 110 pages with supporting documentation — is full of specifics of how the regents contend Brnovich has violated his obligations to his client.

One of the two lawsuits is the bid by Brnovich to have the method of setting tuition at the state's three universities declared unconstitutional and as violating constitutional requirements that instruction be "as nearly free as possible.'' He charged that regents were acting illegally by essentially deciding first how much they want to charge and then justifying the amount later.

But courts ruled he had no right to sue.

Still pending is the claim that it was illegal for ASU and the regents to enter into a deal to build a new hotel and conference center.

"In both lawsuits, AG Brnovich is not only suing his own client, he is also slipping his position on the same issues that the AG's office has previously defended ABOR on,'' Penley wrote.

During the pandemic, Penley said, Brnovich made public statements last year "with utter disregard both for the truth and for the interests of the AG's clients.''