Arizona GOP lawmakers move to expand school vouchers

She pointed out that eligibility extends to any student attending schools which have enough poor students to classify them as eligible for federal Title I funds. The income of any given child is irrelevant.

That potentially makes more than 700,000 students eligible for the vouchers out of the 1.1 million youngsters in public schools.

And she said it's even worse than that

Engel pointed out that Boyer's bill says that a student need be in a Title I school for just 30 days to qualify. And given Arizona's open enrollment policies, she said, a parent of means who wants a voucher could put a child into a Title I school for a month, meet the requirement, and then be eligible for those state dollars to send the youngster to a private or parochial school.

The debate on the bill, which now goes to the House, took on racial overtones.

"This 100% furthers de facto, if not de jure, segregation," said Sen. Martin Quezada.

That drew an angry reaction from Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler. He pointed out that civil rights leader H.K. Matthews is a supporter of the bill and the whole concept of vouchers.