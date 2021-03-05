Arizona governor ends capacity restrictions on restaurants, other businesses

What to expect in vaccination schedules

More than half of Arizonans 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with more than 19% being fully vaccinated, Christ said.

That is significant, she said, as those in the 65- to 74-year-old age group are 35 times more likely than young people — defined as age 5 to 17 — to require hospitalization and 1,100 times more likely to die because of COVID-19.

The multipliers are even higher for those 75 and older.

She also said the state’s supply of vaccines is increasing.

Arizona anticipates getting close to 324,000 doses this coming week, she said. That is being helped along by the state being in line for 57,000 doses of the new Janssen vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson.

Earlier this week, the state health department opened the door for counties that have adequate supplies to start vaccinating anyone 55 and older given their higher-than-average risk of contracting the virus.

However, Pima County is among counties that have not yet opened the door to the 55-64 age group. Those ages 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated in Pima County.