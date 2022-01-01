Arizona health experts brace for omicron wave as holidays disrupt COVID data

“We have a really stressed health-care system,” Cullen said. “While the health-care system has been able to accommodate the number of patients that are presenting, there is very little excess capacity available.”

A team from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will soon deliver monoclonal antibody treatments to Pima County, which doctors can prescribe to certain high-risk COVID-19 patients, said Louie Valenzuela, the county's emergency preparedness manager.

The health department is still working out the specifics of the delivery with FEMA, but the FEMA team will become available to make the delivery in the coming week, he said in an email.

"The hope is that these teams will expand the number of available treatments up to 50 per day, that may help reduce countywide hospitalizations by giving COVID-19 patients an at-home treatment option. Subcutaneous Regeneron injections will be available first at Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital, at a date to-be-determined, with a second location also in planning stages," Valenzuela said.

Gerald expects a strong wave of cases driven by the omicron variant in January followed by a wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations that will last into February.