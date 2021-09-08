Arizona secretary of state proposes change to when votes can be counted

PHOENIX — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is proposing a change to when votes can be counted, but the state's GOP chief charges it's an end-run around a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Hobbs is proposing to require county officials to count votes for certain offices even if the voter shows up at the wrong precinct. Votes for president and statewide offices would be tallied despite being cast at the wrong polling location.

That comes less than three months after the high court rejected a bid by the Democratic National Committee to force the state to count such out-of-precinct votes. The majority concluded there is nothing legally wrong with the current practice of discarding such ballots.

But the ruling does not preclude Hobbs from changing the rules, according to Bo Dul, the general counsel for her office.

"There's nothing in statute that requires these ballots be rejected,'' she told Capitol Media Services. What there is, Dul said, is a provision in the current Election Procedures Manual that only ballots cast in the correct polling place be counted.

It was that policy, effectively, that the Democrats unsuccessfully asked the Supreme Court to declare unconstitutional, based on claims that is more likely to affect minority voters.