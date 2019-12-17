Arizona Theatre Company executive announces departure

Billy Russo, Arizona Theatre Company’s managing director, has announced he is stepping down in June, when his current contract is up.
Russo has held the position for close to four years, first as interim managing director. He was named managing director in 2017.
There will be no national search for his replacement, said Susan Segal, chair of the ATC Board of Trustees.
Instead, Geri Wright, executive director of the Phoenix-based arts education non-profit Act One Arizona, will step into the role.
Wright will come on board in January with the titles chief operating officer and managing director designee. The designee in the title will be dropped when Russo leaves.
Wright has no theater management experience, but she knows ATC said Segal — she was the company's senior director of development before she left in 2015 to head up Act One.
She’s familiar with some of the challenges ATC faces, and with the two-city concept,” said Segal.
The managing director and artistic director are on equal footing at ATC.
The 2019-20 season is Sean Daniels' first as artistic director. David Ivers held the position for a little more than a year before he left to head up Southcoast Repertory Company in Costa Mesa, Calif.
ATC presents full seasons in both Phoenix and Tucson.
The company, faced with a $2 million deficit, nearly closed its doors in 2015. A frantic fund-raising campaign was successful enough to push the company forward.