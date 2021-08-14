Arizona's 'social equity' program for marijuana licensing draws some concerns

Because the department expects so many applications to be submitted for the 26 licenses, the exact method of selecting the winners has yet to settled, Elliott said.

The rules, on their face, seem benign, and almost rise to the level of what the spirit of Prop. 207 meant to solve — leveling the playing field, but Brown said she doesn’t see specific enough language within the rules to assure her the “social equity” part of the program is fulfilled.

“They have not mentioned that people of color and veterans and Hispanics had been the people who have been disproportionately attacked and have suffered throughout the war on drugs,” she said.

Brown points to that broad language, the $5,000 nonrefundable application fee and some of the residential qualifications as hurdles that are seemingly made to keep her, and other like her, from realizing their true financial and business potential by allowing almost anyone to qualify and apply.

"I know some young men in my area who happened to be white men who would qualify for one of those easily based on this," she said. "They may have had a cannabis conviction or the area that they chose to live in ... the different criteria just make it still so vague.

"I just feel like this is another opportunity for the state to collect millions of dollars in applications for a handful of licenses,” Brown said. “And they're going to go to the people who already had them.”