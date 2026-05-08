The Cooltainers and relief packages are open to anybody, and people don’t have to be unsheltered to utilize them. Some partners even offer cooling methods and relief for mobile home occupants who may not be able to get down to cool temperatures or maybe they don’t have working air conditioning or they have swamp cooling.

Visitors at the heat-relief centers are given a care package that includes toiletries, water bottles, clothing, sunscreen and other necessities.

The care packages are available throughout the region, including at the Donna Liggins Center and the Himmel Park Library near the University of Arizona, where Stewart Burke finds refuge from the sun under the canopy of the university’s shade trees.

“Everybody needs something different. A lot of people don’t even know what they need,” said Burke, who has lived in Tucson 50 years, including among the unhoused.

One of his biggest concerns, he said, was keeping hydrated. On a recent Tuesday afternoon, he took sips from a weathered Styrofoam cup that he said he often refills at a nearby Circle K.

“I need rehydration, and just basically for it to become nighttime so I can escape the sunshine,” he said.

Residents can find cooling centers, hydration stations and other heat relief resources through an interactive map coordinated by the Heat Relief Network, a regional partnership of Pima County, tribal nations, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, faith-based groups and businesses. For more information, visit Cooling Centers.