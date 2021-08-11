ASU, NAU to require masks in classrooms, labs, other indoor settings

The new university policies come as more than half the Republican state legislators are pushing Ducey to go after public and charter schools that they say are violating a separate law, approved at the same time, that more directly prohibits school boards from requiring the use of face coverings by students or staff during school hours and on school property.

Rep. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, who crafted the demand, wants the governor to withhold any federal funding under his control from any school district that is not complying with the law.

Hoffman also wants Ducey to authorize vouchers “for all students trapped within any school district that is non-compliant with state law,’’ giving them tax dollars to attend private or parochial schools. And he said the governor should sue any district breaking the law.

The move comes as an increasing number of districts have chosen to require students and staff to wear masks on campus.

Don’t look for any immediate action by Ducey on the request.

“We haven’t reviewed it yet,’’ Karamargin said of the bid by the 26 GOP lawmakers out of the 47 at the Capitol. But he suggested that the governor has no intention of making an issue of it, saying Ducey is “pro-parental decision on masks.’’