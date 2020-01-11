Asylum seekers wait uneasily in Nogales to make their claim

A man from the Mexican state of Guerrero said he fled with his family after his father was murdered by the organized crime group that controls his town and all the surrounding towns. He is among a growing number of Mexican citizens seeking asylum in the United States.

He and others from Guerrero were incredulous last week when they heard the Trump administration is trying to send Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala, a country from which thousands of people have fled to the United States in the past year to escape gang violence and poverty.

“We fled violence, how are they going to send us to even more violence?” one man asked.

They and hundreds of others went to the port of entry last week to make sure they raised their hands when the police officer called their numbers.

For the roughly 2,300 asylum seekers waiting in Nogales, the list is a central part of their daily lives.

They tape their numbers to their identification documents and share updates about the list via group text messages and word-of-mouth. Last week, those messages focused on getting to the plaza, as well as to a migrant aid station run by the Mexican government, to make sure they stayed on the list.