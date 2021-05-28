AZ legislators OK ban on 'critical race theory' training for public workers

He said the majority needs to understand the differences that minorities face "from the day we are born when the doctor doesn't look like us, to the time we are going to school and our teacher doesn't look like us, to the time we go and apply for a job and the person interviewing us doesn't look like us and doesn't understand us, to the time we become elected to the Senate and our colleagues don't all look like us and don't all understand us."

This bill is a step backward, Quezada said.

Townsend, however, said she cannot accept the idea of using public funds to teach that any individual is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive based on that person's race, sex or ethnicity.

"Do we want to teach that a race is inherently bad, oppressive, sexist, racist, because of their skin?'' she asked.

Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, D-Tucson, said avoiding those conversations ignores the realities that many people face in government, in schools and in employment.

"We cannot get rid of racism in this country unless we first acknowledge it, talk about it and come up with solutions to get rid of it," Gonzales said. She said experiences in this country in the past year, including with police "and people of color getting shot,"' underline that the problem remains.