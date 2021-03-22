Beads of Courage fundraiser features virtual concert from New Orleans

“We hope that this experience gives families and children the opportunity for self-reflection, self-expression, creativity and communication. It is often difficult for children to communicate what is going on in their lives, and having a modality to make it more comfortable for them to express their feelings and share is helpful. This is true even for adults: It is helpful for everyone,” Burgbacher said.

Additionally, Burgbacher said Bead Strong sessions offer takeaways through commemorative cards and beading projects (such as pewter and glass beads strung together for key chains) that children and adults can reference in their daily lives.

“All of our programs incorporate beads as tangible items to reflect on moments of courage or mindful moments or other positive emotions. Humans use these tangible reminders to bring them back to those moments and recognize they have skills they can implement in times of stress,” said Burgbacher.

Ultimately, Gribbon said continued innovation to better support young patients and their families emotionally is as vital as ever.

“We have amazing feedback from patients and families and clinicians who have said they are so grateful to have Beads of Courage during the pandemic since hospitals are not allowing support people or volunteers to come in for patients.

“Our program has received so much validation, and we have lofty goals for 2021. Fundraising through the Beads, Blues and Beer Festival will help to make those happen,” Gribbon said.

Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at nineh2@comcast.net