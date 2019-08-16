How to register to vote

It isn't too late to register to vote for the November election.

The deadline to register to vote in the City election is Oct. 7.

If you have an Arizona driver license or a Arizona ID card issued by the motor vehicle division (MVD) you can register at servicearizona.com.

You can register in person by filling out the form - available at the post office, any Pima County library or by printing the form available online - and registering at the Pima County Recorder's office.