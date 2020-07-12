Bighorn Fire: First monsoon storm helps 'put a damper' on fire

The Bighorn Fire reached 92% containment this weekend with the help of the monsoon's first storm.

But as storms start to move into the Tucson metro area, fire officials warned there's a high risk of flash floods with less vegetation on the mountains.

Buck Wickham, an operations chief with the Southwest Area Incident Management Team, on Sunday said the storm and the increase in humidity 'put a damper' on the fire, especially in the Willow Canyon area which has kept burning as the rest of the fire is contained.

There was rain "across pretty much all of the fire," Jeremy Michael, the Bighorn Fire incident meteorologist, said Sunday afternoon. The said the few part that didn't get rain got enough moisture increase to help the fire, with most areas in the northern mountains getting between .10 and .25 inches of rain.

There were also no signs of flash flooding from Saturday's storm, but Michael said people should not become complacent and should heed the warnings of flash flooding from agencies including the National Weather Service as monsoon storms continue.

"We're fully expecting at some point this summer one of these storms is going to move across the right drainage at the right slope and we're going to see some increased flows," Michael said.