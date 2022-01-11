Bill would again allow local governments to regulate short-term rentals

"That should be decided at the lowest level of government,'' he said.

"That's the mayors, the city councils,'' Blackman continued. "Those are the people that live in that area.''

Mesnard, however, sees the question from a different perspective.

First, he said, it will create "a mish-mash of regulations'' among cities. But Mesnard said the larger issue is that leaving these decisions to mayors and council members will "trample on property rights,'' meaning the ability of individuals to use their homes in a way they want — and to be able to make money by renting them out.

Blackman, however, said the property rights that are at issue here are those of the people living in the neighborhood, which is why these questions are best handled by local officials.

"So if the community says they don't want to do it, that's a community decision, not a decision made here at the state,'' he said.

Mesnard said he sees the big complaint being those "party houses.'' And he said there are ways to address that.