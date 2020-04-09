Bird pulls e-scooters off Tucson streets to help curb coranavirus spread

One of the companies participating in the city of Tucson's e-scooter pilot program temporarily pulled its scooters off the streets as a way to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement, Bird said they took their efforts to "discourage non-critical mobility" and "to help flatten the COVID-19 curve."

“Our decision to reduce the fleet size is very fluid as the response to and recommendations regarding COVID-19 evolve and is in line with voluntary, as well as mandatory measures set by local governments for businesses," the statement said. "We are continuing our close dialogue with local officials in Tucson and will again offer our full fleet of safe, sustainable transportation alternatives as soon as possible. Until then, we wish everyone an abundance of health and well being.”

Bird pulled the scooters off the streets on March 19, according to Andrew Bemis, the city's bicycle and pedestrian program coordinator. He said it's unclear how many scooters total were removed because fleet sizes vary by day, but Bird was averaging 301 scooters each day from March 1 through March 19.

The confirmation came hours after the city's transportation and mobility department updated its "E-Scooter Pilot Program Evaluation" to include that Bird has temporarily suspended its operations, while the other company participating in the pilot, Razor, is continuing with certain safety precautions.