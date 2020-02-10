Border wall is quickly changing look of desert in southwestern Arizona

A man from New Jersey, one of numerous tourists taking advantage of the mild weather to visit Organ Pipe last week, pulled his car over near the new wall. Standing on the dirt road that runs next to the border, he had a “eureka” moment when he saw a small square of metal poking out of the dirt. He picked it up and dusted it off, excited about having a souvenir of the wall.

Nearby, a construction crew was installing bollard panels with large openings at the bottom in a wash that ran south into Mexico. As they worked, a woman who said she was a naturalized U.S. citizen splitting her time between Thailand and San Francisco drove a van up to the workers and offered to cook for them or help in any way she could.

Tourists drove along South Puerto Blanco Drive, a dirt-and-gravel road that meanders through the southern portion of Organ Pipe. The road was rutted last fall, but a steady stream of heavy construction vehicles appeared to have smoothed its surface.

About 10 miles west of the construction crew, several cars were parked near Quitobaquito Springs as drivers waited to tour the pond fed by the springs, which have slaked the thirst of countless travelers and animals for centuries.