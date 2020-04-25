Border wall threatens sweeping varietiy of wildlife, federal officials say

Border agency says it will be responsive

The wildlife service’s 2019 comments contained a long list of recommendations for steps the wall builders could take to limit or compensate for their impacts. The CBP says it’s willing to listen.

CBP officials, who obtained waivers of many federal environmental laws to expedite the wall’s construction, say they’re already taking many steps to try to monitor, mitigate and compensate for impacts. For one, they’ve conducted hundreds of wildlife surveys along the wall’s planned route over the years.

The surveys have been done not just for the latest sections of wall, but for building the existing, much shorter vehicle and pedestrian fences along the border, past fence replacement projects, and for repair and maintenance work associated with border infrastructure, the agency said.

Environmental surveys for the latest stretch of wall construction were to begin this spring.

CBP plans to include or create openings of various sizes in the wall to allow wildlife to pass through. For small mammals and other small creatures, the openings will be about 8 inches wide, about twice the size of normal openings between the steel bollards that form the wall. For larger mammals, the openings’ size hasn’t yet been released.