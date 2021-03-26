Border wall work still paused, Army Corps says

Border wall construction remains paused in Arizona and elsewhere along the U.S.-Mexico border, even though the Biden administration's 60-day evaluation period ended last weekend.

President Biden paused border wall construction on Jan. 20 and directed federal officials to evaluate wall projects and contracts.

He ordered officials to develop a plan and then “take all appropriate steps to resume, modify, or terminate projects,” according to Biden’s Jan. 20 proclamation.

The 60-day period ended last weekend, but construction remains paused as of Friday, March 26, according to the public affairs office of the Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees border wall contracts. The Corps referred questions to the Defense Department, which could not be reached Friday.

At the time of Biden's proclamation, the wall stood along more than 220 miles of Arizona's border with Mexico, at a cost of roughly $4.8 billion, and about 230 miles of border in California, New Mexico, and Texas. Federal officials had planned to build about 20 more miles of wall in Arizona.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told members of Congress at a March 17 hearing that he would not ask Biden to continue building the wall.

DHS should not “rely exclusively on physical barriers,” Mayorkas said. “Because the border is not the same along its many miles of stretch and the migration challenges are not the same along the many miles of the border, on the south and in fact on the north, as well.”

