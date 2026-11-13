CBP points to criminal organizations.

"Smugglers routinely place people in perilous situations, provide them with misleading information, abandon them in remote areas, and treat them as commodities for profit with no regard for human life," a spokesperson for the agency wrote to The Republic.

The Border Patrol was aware of the deadly results of the strategy to deter migrant crossings by beefing up border enforcement close to cities. As a result, it launched a safety initiative to address rising deaths in southern Arizona, according to a 1998 report from the Congressional Research Service.

“Illegal entry is a petty misdemeanor,” Sabri Dikman, the acting chief in Border Patrol's Tucson sector, told USA TODAY in 2021. “And that’s certainly nothing that would be deserving of a death penalty.”

Some migrant advocates see systemic root causes as the culprit: violence, instability and poverty so great at their country of origin or region that they compel families to take life-threatening risks.

The difference on how migrant deaths are framed can have big impacts on policy, suggested Jones, the UC Davis professor. One of his areas of research focuses on "blame attribution" when it comes to migrant deaths at the border.

In his survey studies, Jones randomized people into groups and provided different context and information — like the reason behind migration — and asked who was most likely to blame for the situation.

"The analogy is similar to homelessness: Who is responsible? Is it the individual itself, or is it the societal conditions that lead some people to become homeless?" Jones said.

"Depending on what side of the coin you fall on, it will affect the menu of policies that you might be willing to support."