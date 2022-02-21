Biz tip of the week: New cyber security threat devastates business owners

A new cybersecurity threat has emerged. According to the FBI, “SIM swapping” attacks have increased by more than 500% recently.

Essentially, a SIM swapping attack removes you as the admin on all of your accounts. It gives complete control to someone else. Hackers can easily hijack and control virtually everything, including your home and business phones, computers, email, bank accounts, security systems, vehicles and more.

Consider this true story of how loss of admin control has affected a local business owner.

Lisa built a very successful business. After several years, she brought on a partner to manage the internet technology needs. The company utilized several software programs for business development and asset management. To integrate the systems, her partner had admin access to all of Lisa’s accounts and installed hardware in her home. As a partner, he was a signer on her company bank account.

Then her partner and another manager quit unexpectedly and formed a competing company. That is when her nightmare began.