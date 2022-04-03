Biz tip of the week: Your networking skills are rusty

Once upon a time, Tucson had a plethora of networking opportunities to choose from. Every week there were options to expand your sphere and generate new sources of referral business. Seasoned networkers polished their skills and generated significant value as a result. Then, the pandemic systematically destroyed those opportunities.

For more than two years, good networking opportunities were nearly extinct. Virtual meetings were available, but they were not as effective. Now, things are returning to a more normal state. Groups are beginning to meet again, so it is time to polish the rust off your networking skills.

This break in the action is a blessing in disguise. Networking is a powerful way to grow your business, but it can also be a waste of time. This forced reset allows you to get more from your networking efforts than ever before.

Time is your most precious resource. It is important to develop an effective networking strategy before you invest your networking time. Otherwise, you will collect business cards, but not a lot of business. An effective networking strategy delivers the highest possible return for every hour you invest.

The foundation of a good networking strategy uses the concept of group dynamics. Simply put, groups are the most important and powerful networking tool there is. Groups create incredible efficiencies and economies of scale. Think of a group of people, their collective connections and the opportunities they could create for you. Leveraging that potential is what delivers the highest return on your networking investment.

An important part of your networking strategy is selecting the right group. Not all groups are created equally. If you join the wrong group, it could still be a complete waste of time. Which group will produce the greatest return on your networking investment?

In next week’s Biz Tip article, we will examine how to select the right networking group.

Bill Nordbrock is vice president of community relations for SCORE Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that offers free small-business counseling. For more information, go to southernarizona.score.org or call 520-505-3636.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

