Affirm Wealth Advisors: Affirm Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial in Tucson, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams” published by Forbes. The list recognizes financial advisors and their teams who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors and their teams. Affirm Wealth Advisors was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in their practice and approach to working with clients.

JobPath: Bank of America named JobPath as its Neighborhood Champion in Tucson. The honor, which comes with a $50,000 grant and virtual leadership training, recognizes JobPath’s work in removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity in the community.

JobPath helps lifts families in Pima County out of poverty by supporting under-resourced adults through associate’s degree and certification programs in health care, industrial trades, and information technology. It provides financial assistance and wraparound case management services.

The funds will be used to bolster efforts across Cochise, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties.

University of Arizona Eller College of Management: The University of Arizona Eller College of Management has been listed among the top 15 in six categories of the latest “U.S. News & World Report” Best Online Business School rankings.

The rankings of the Best Online Business Schools included the following online programs:

Undergraduate Best Online Bachelor’s Programs in Business: No. 6

Online MBA: No. 7 for veterans

Marketing as an OMBA Concentration: No. 7

Online MBA: No. 9

Business Analytics as an OMBA Concentration: No. 13

Management as an OMBA Concentration: No. 15

Online Master’s in Management Information Systems: Tied for No. 5.