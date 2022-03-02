Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

SARSEF: Intel Corporation announced that Tucson nonprofit organization SARSEF was selected as one of the 20 members of the Equity in STEAM Initiative, an initiative co-sponsored by YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix. The Equity in STEAM Initiative cohort consists of educators from public or charter K-12 schools, or higher education, and representatives from 501 ©(3) organizations with a budget of less than $1 million in the last fiscal year within Arizona. Each one will get grant funding and leadership training to help them create and continue the implementation of programs which are focused on STEAM education. Grants will be administered by YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix.
University of Arizona: The University of Arizona Eller College of Management’s online programs have received multiple high billings via US News and World Report’s 2022 rankings. Eller College’s Online MBA Program tied for No. 7 overall (rising three spots from last year), was ranked No. 5 among publics and No. 5 for best online MBA programs for veterans. The program was also high-ranking in subspecialty categories including business analytics (tied for No. 6), marketing (tied for No. 10), general management (tied for No. 11) and finance (tied for No. 15).
Eller’s Online Master of Science in Management Information Systems Program ranked No. 5 overall, bumping it up one spot from last year into the Top 5 best online graduate information systems programs. The college’s undergraduate Online Bachelor’s program tied for No. 8, retaining its spot as a Top 10 best online Bachelor’s program.
Pedego Electric Bikes: Pedego Electric Bikes’s Tucson store was honored with two of the company’s top awards. For 2021 and 2022, Pedego Tucson earned a Founders Circle award, recognizing the top 10 stores for total sales income. It also earned a quality store award for 2021, which is given to the top 10 stores ranked in terms of total sales, quality service and aftermarket support.
