Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

SARSEF: Intel Corporation announced that Tucson nonprofit organization SARSEF was selected as one of the 20 members of the Equity in STEAM Initiative, an initiative co-sponsored by YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix. The Equity in STEAM Initiative cohort consists of educators from public or charter K-12 schools, or higher education, and representatives from 501 ©(3) organizations with a budget of less than $1 million in the last fiscal year within Arizona. Each one will get grant funding and leadership training to help them create and continue the implementation of programs which are focused on STEAM education. Grants will be administered by YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix.

University of Arizona: The University of Arizona Eller College of Management’s online programs have received multiple high billings via US News and World Report’s 2022 rankings. Eller College’s Online MBA Program tied for No. 7 overall (rising three spots from last year), was ranked No. 5 among publics and No. 5 for best online MBA programs for veterans. The program was also high-ranking in subspecialty categories including business analytics (tied for No. 6), marketing (tied for No. 10), general management (tied for No. 11) and finance (tied for No. 15).