Program opens doors to AI careers for Arizona teens

TEMPE — The robots are taking our jobs!

That human fear of artificial intelligence has long been a polarizing topic in U.S. pop and tech culture, politics and even in some academic circles, and it’s growing as AI technology is becoming more prevalent.

AI technology has advanced significantly since its inception in the 1950s. One Arizona company is doing its part to debunk common AI misconceptions by teaching the future generation of AI engineers.

“I think there’s a lot of demystifying we can do about it, like some people call AI a black box, and that’s such a coined term because it’s complex, it’s confusing, and it’s deep in its analytical nature,” said Alec Evans, assistant director of data science for DriveTime, an online used-car dealership and finance company based in Tempe.

In October and November, DriveTime partnered with the Mark Cuban Foundation to host Arizona’s first Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp for high schoolers.

“And I think what we’re doing with the students here is demystifying that and saying, ‘You use it every day, you see it every day, you just don’t know that that’s what it is,’ can really open students’ minds to this new career opportunity,” Evans said.

AI explained

AI is a blanket term to encompass many innovations like machine learning and natural language processing. However, AI still has boundaries, which make it incapable of many tasks that humans routinely perform.

“The biggest problem comes when there is a mismatch between the capabilities of the actual technology and the perceptions of society. It’s hard to match them, and that creates all the problems,” said Aviral Shrivastava, professor at the Arizona State University School of Computing and Augmented Intelligence.

Society already relies on AI tech. From such virtual assistants as Siri, Google and Alexa to applications like Netflix and YouTube that use machine learning algorithms to recommend content specifically tailored to your interests, AI is part of our everyday lives.

However, much of the AI that is employed by companies goes unnoticed: in banking apps, email and spam filters, autocorrect tools, personalized ads and even thumbnails for videos watched on YouTube.

Chatbots utilize natural language processing to determine and interpret what the user has asked and then tabulates the correct response according to the language it already has processed. Autonomous driving has also made strides.

AI as a career path

Students from across the Phoenix metro were selected for the boot camp, a four-week development program that taught them the basics of AI, machine learning, natural language processing and more. Mark Cuban is a billionaire entrepreneur and the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, and his foundation focuses on providing high school students the opportunity to learn AI and network in the tech space.

The boot camps started in 2019, and this year will reach more than 550 students in 26 U.S. regions and are hosted by companies that use AI technology. According to the foundation website, the camps allow students to meet employers in the corporate world and connect with adults who have jobs in STEM, AI and machine learning. Students are not required to have coding experience.

Katica Calderon’s father signed the 14-year-old up for the boot camp because of her interest in AI and how it can help others.

“All the knowledge I’ve ever gotten about AI is from my dad,” said Calderon, who hopes to one day work in the field. “He got me an Alexa, so I started researching how it works and I got really interested in that kind of stuff.”

Building networking skills and helping students understand that professions that employ AI technology offer a viable career path is what makes the boot camp so important, said DriveTime’s Robyn Jordan, whose title is head of people.

“It’s sort of this new career journey, and it’s where the future is going,” Jordan said, noting that companies should embrace the technology, and education about it should start early. “I think as people start to understand what it can do, and not be afraid of it and adopt it, I think you’ll see more folks trying to figure out how to use it better.”

Earlier this year, the Forbes Technology Council, an organization of tech executives, compiled a list of 15 jobs and tasks that they expect will be automated within a decade – including data coordination, accounting, driving, simple customer service, sales and marketing – jobs that all have elements at risk.

Although an algorithm may relieve one person’s job of performing a routine task, that algorithm required at least one person to create and shape it. The assimilation and expansion of AI tech does not mean that jobs will be eliminated, but they could be repurposed into better-paying tech jobs.

Evans shared a story of his grandmother telling him she would never want a robot to drive her vehicle.

“But, Grandma, what if you knew that the robot was getting taught to drive by people like me? I’m the one who’s working on those algorithms and teaching it what to do and what not to do.”