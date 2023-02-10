Tucson-area businesses looking to make their companies more inclusive can take part in a set of free online workshops focused on attracting and retaining LGBTQ+ employees and customers.

The training, offered on Zoom from Feb. 14 to 16 from 10 to 11 a.m., is being hosted by the Arizona business coalition, ONE Community, which works to move diversity, inclusion, equity and equality forward.

The three, one-hour Zoom workshops are open to businesses in Pima, Coconino and Yavapai counties.

Business leaders will learn about LGBTQ+ terminology, building empathy and understand the state of affairs for the community including existing policies, issue analysis, economic data and action items.

“As an entrepreneur focused on attracting the best talent, I know how important it is to build a workplace culture that welcomes all employees and customers. It’s not just the right thing to do, it improves my company and my ability to serve my clients by representing more perspectives on how to create impactful solutions,” said Tucson clean-energy consultant Anne Dougherty, founder and co-owner of ILLUME.

The free workshops are a part of Local First Arizona‘s AZNavigator, a statewide small business and entrepreneurship center providing free help to Arizona startups and local business owners to stabilize, reinvent or scale their companies.

Register to attend at tucne.ws/1mkz.