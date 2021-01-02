Cázares-Kelly's election as Pima County recorder a win for her Native community

There, she read beneath a big tree in front of her childhood home and helped her late grandmother Catherine Josemaria with tasks around the house next door to hers.

“I was my grandma’s little helper,” she says. “Every single time I got off the school bus that is where I would go immediately.”

She didn’t quite understand the importance at the time, but young Cázares-Kelly watched as her grandmother discussed politics in O’odham with visitors.

She would drive her grandmother to vote, an occasion her grandmother dressed up for. When they got home from the polling location, her grandmother would add her “I voted” sticker to a wooden panel on a wall behind her bed where she collected them.

Her grandmother, born in 1918, wasn’t allowed to vote until 1948 and still faced several barriers before being able to vote once the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed. She spoke O’odham, and very little Spanish and even less English, but she didn’t have a right to a translator until 1975.

“It is not all equal yet,” Cázares-Kelly said. “We’re still working against that. We’re working against a lot of that historical, those systemic historical barriers that have existed and continue to exist that are keeping us all from participating.”