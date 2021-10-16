Chief deputy of Pima County Attorney's Office is leaving for nonprofit work

The Pima County Attorney's Office's first Black chief deputy is leaving after less than a year in the position to work in the nonprofit sector, officials said Friday.

Phoenix native Tamara Mulembo stepped into the role shortly after new Pima County Attorney Laura Conover took office in January.

The plan is for Mulembo to wrap up her duties by the end of the year, said Joe Watson, communications director for the County Attorney’s Office.

Veteran city and county employee Martha Durkin, an attorney with experience in both civil and criminal law, will be filling in while Conover searches for a new chief deputy, Watson said.

"Martha will serve as interim chief deputy while Tamara finishes up certain projects that she's been working on," Watson said, adding that Durkin has been running the office's human resources, finance and IT departments.

Mulembo attended law school at the University of Arizona, working in the Pima County Public Defender's Office after graduation. She came to the County Attorney's Office after working as in-house counsel for State Farm and at the federal Public Defender’s Office.