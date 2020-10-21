City develops task force to address workplace problems at 911 dispatch center

“All inaccuracies aside, we know there are issues that we need to continue to address,” O’Leary said. “It’s never a bad thing to take a hard look at yourself and make your center better. And the public deserves full confidence, so that’s where we’re going to put our focus right now.”

Along with O’Leary, a new task force will include Tucson’s police and fire chiefs, as well as staff members and union representatives to ensure that all voices are being heard, according to Ortega. Together, they will work to address the department’s workplace conditions and culture and come up with effective solutions.

Ortega said a progress report would be completed within 90 days.

The report provided 14 recommendations that will be addressed by the task force, which included requiring each department manager to work 12-hour shifts serving as a call taker, dispatcher and supervisor under the direction of a long-term employee, completing an audit of all disciplinary action since November 2019 and designing a marketing and recruitment plan. O’Leary said 13 of the 14 recommendations are already being worked on, but the task force will help move many of these actions along.