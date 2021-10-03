City of Tucson faces staffing shortages, new plan could help

The new plan presents the possibility that officials will have to choose between pay raises for employees — a solution that has been necessary to maintain staff levels — and being able to fund the positions needed to fully staff government offices.

Despite the conflict, Ortega said there’s funding flexibility that will allow officials to deal with the issue if it arises.

“It would be a challenge, but if it does happen I built in a safety net within the budget,” Ortega said. “I’ve actually made assumptions about that in a very conservative manner to say, ‘look, if we’re able to fill these positions here are strategies for how we fund those market adjustments.’”

Managing shortages

For now, understaffed departments need to continue providing crucial services despite the lack of permanent staff to carry out every office function.

Department directors have employed different strategies to keep their offices above water, including the use of overtime and other staffing models that require existing employees to fill gaps in service.

The strategy can help get the job done when necessary, but McDonough said it can leave employees burned out and even cause some to leave because of the intense workload.