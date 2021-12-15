Comet discovered by UA researcher could be visible from Tucson at dusk this week

With some magnification, though, the comet’s tail should be visible, he said.

The comet has already come as close to us as it ever will, streaking past our planet on Sunday at a speed of 44 miles per second and with a comfortable cushion of more than 21 million miles — or roughly 88 times the distance between the Earth and moon.

Last weekend, when the comet still appeared in the morning sky, Leonard said he could just barely see it with his own eyes from the top of Mount Lemmon. “It was very, very incipient, but it was there,” he said.

There’s a chance it could grow brighter in the coming days, as sunlight shines through the ice and dust of the comet’s corona and tail in a process known as “forward scattering.”

Or it may continue to dim as it streaks away from us, Leonard said. That’s the thing about comets: Their behavior can be unpredictable.

“As a wise astronomer once said, ‘Comets are like cats — both have tails and both do precisely what they want,’” he said.

Comet Leonard originated where most comets do: in the Oort Cloud of icy objects that marks the most distant edge of the solar system.