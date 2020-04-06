Confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 400 in Pima County

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona is now at 2,456, with 415 in Pima County, officials said on Monday.

Across the state, there have been 65 known coronavirus deaths, including 13 in Pima County.

The first 372 confirmed cases in Pima County include five people between the ages of zero to 19 years old, 131 people between the ages of 20 and 44 years old, 128 people between the ages of 45 and 64 years old, and 103 people that are 66 years old or older. The ages of five patients are unknown.

Of those 372 patients, 81 have been hospitalized at some point and 28 have been in the ICU, according to the Pima County Health Department's website.

Details about Monday's newly reported cases haven't been released.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 32,534 people have been tested statewide, with 4,476 tests in Pima County.

