Conservationists threaten to sue government over errant cattle in San Pedro River preserve

“The umbel likes to hang out in the shallow water, and that’s right where the cows are. They pulverize those areas,” he said. “We’re in a jeopardy situation. The loss of that population could be catastrophic.”

The BLM declined comment. June Lowery, spokeswoman for the bureau's Gila District Office in Tucson, said the agency does not discuss pending litigation.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service added the Huachuca water umbel to the endangered species list in 1997 and designated much of the San Pedro River as critical habitat for the plant in 1999.

Friday’s legal notice from the center and the Maricopa Audubon Society includes photos of cattle in several parts of the almost-57,000-acre conservation area where grazing is not permitted. “These are pure trespass cows,” Silver said.

In one case from March, the BLM conducted a prescribed burn to help clear out and restore part of the St. David Cienega at the northern end of the conservation area, only to have a herd of cattle from a nearby ranch find its way in to eat the new plants that sprouted after the fire.

“That’s the worst time to have them in there,” Silver said.

Grazing leases

up for renewal