Constable nominee fighting court order that restricts him from carrying a gun

Camacho, who said previously that his firing and the recent protection order are politically driven, did not respond to requests for further comment Tuesday afternoon.

He worked for the constable's office for 18 years before he was placed on paid administrative leave in January while being investigated on five allegations of bullying and harassment of the same female colleague involved in this incident. The county substantiated two of the five claims, and informal discipline and mediation was recommended in a report released March 13.

Camacho remained on leave until April 6, when he announced his candidacy for Precinct 9. He was fired on April 22 after a unanimous vote, with two abstentions, by the 10 constables in the office. Randall gave him the opportunity to resign, according to his termination letter.

The Arizona Constables Organization is aware of the situation, said Ron Williams, its president . Williams said all newly elected constables will be voted on for acceptance into the association in January 2021. Williams said to his knowledge, they've never had a situation where a newly elected constable has an order of protection against him.