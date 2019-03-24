Community members can receive access to free legal information on a variety of topics at a Tuesday evening event.
Court Night, sponsored by the Pima County Superior Court and the Pima County Bar Association, will offer two sessions starting at 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.
The event will be held at the Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, and both sessions will address divorce, custody issues and guardianship.
The event will begin with a series of presentations from attorneys with the Pima County Bar Association. The presenters will introduce the topic, cover underlying issues, discuss fundamental legal questions and provide printed information to attendees, according to a news release from Superior Court.
Lawyers will not be able to give legal advice or discuss specific cases.
“We have a lot of people who use the court as self-representative litigants,” said Pima County Superior Court Judge Leslie Miller.
“As you can imagine, it can be pretty daunting to navigate the legal system when you don’t have any legal background and it can get fairly complicated, which is why we introduced Court Night.”
Several Pima County justice partners, agencies and court departments will be on hand to answer questions. Participating agencies include the Office of the Arizona Attorney General’s Child Support Services, Clerk of the Superior Court, Pima County Juvenile Justice Center, Superior Court Family Law Conciliation Court, Superior Court Interpreter’s Office and the Superior Court’s Law Library and Resource Center.
Spanish-speaking interpreters will be available during the event, but to request other language interpretive services, call 724-3888.