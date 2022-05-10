2 accused of holding migrants for ransom could face life in prison

Two men accused of taking two migrants hostage in exchange for a ransom of $16,000 are facing the possibility of life in prison.

Olegario Lares-De La Rosa, 29, and Ivan Heriberto Borboa-Ruiz, 28, both Mexican nationals, were indicted on eight counts of conspiracy to commit hostage-taking, hostage-taking, conspiracy to commit transportation of migrants for profit, transportation of migrants for profit and prohibited possessors of firearms following a Homeland Security Investigations Tucson investigation.

An indictment alleges that from a date unknown until April 8, Lares-De La Rosa and Borboa-Ruiz, conspired together to detain two migrants to compel family members to pay money as a condition for their release, a media release said.

It was also alleged that a relative of the migrants was contacted by a man who said they would be held until $8,000 per person was paid in cash, the media release said. The migrants were released after a payment was made at a Home Depot parking lot.

Lares-De La Rosa and Borboa-Ruiz were later arrested and found in possession of firearms, the media release said.

A conviction for the crime of conspiracy to commit hostage-taking carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine or both. The remaining charges each carry a maximum penalty of 10 years, a $250,000 fine or both.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

