2 killed in shooting at Tucson home

Two men have died after being shot during a fight at a house on Tucson's west side last week, police say.

Tyrone Boney, 41, and Kevin Lavon Vie, 34, were shot during a fight just before midnight Nov. 10, at a house in the in the 1600 block of West San Ricardo Blvd, near West Starr Pass Boulevard and South Mission Road, Tucson police said in a news release Monday.

Boney was in a domestic relationship with one of the people at the house, and he and Vie went there to confront an occupant, the news release said.

During the confrontation the men were told by a 40-year-old occupant of the house to leave. The men were shot in a fight that followed, police said.

Boney died in front of the house. Vie drove himself to a hospital and died there.

The unidentified gunman was arrested on suspicion of weapons misconduct and being a prohibited possessor of a gun, police said in the news release.

The incident remains under investigation.